A three-year-old boy has died in a tragedy at a swimming pool.

Police have confirmed that the youngster lost his life in the incident at the pool at a Leeds leisure complex shortly before 9.45am today - and it is thought several people may have witnessed the tragedy.

The incident happened at the David Lloyd gym on Tongue Lane, Moortown, shortly before 9.45am, reports LeedsLive .

The child was pulled out of the swimming pool and taken to Leeds General Infirmary where it was confirmed that he had died.

Police have now launched an investigation into the boy’s death and have asked anyone who was in the pool area to come forward with information.

Det Insp James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “This appears to be a tragic accident and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“While there is nothing to suggest that the death was suspicious we do have a duty to investigate the circumstances of what has happened.

“We understand that there were a number of people in the pool at the time who have left the area prior to police arriving at the scene. We would ask these people to come forward to give their accounts of what they have seen and heard.”

Anyone who can assist our enquiries is asked to please call Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log 607 of 21/04.

Contact can also be made with the police on the live chat system which is found on the contact us section of the West Yorkshire Police website.