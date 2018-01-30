Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men broke into a flat and stabbed a man inside before fleeing in a 4x4 car.

Police are investigating the serious attack on the 30-year-old at the address on Headfield View in Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, last night (Mon). The men entered the flat ... and then a fight erupted.

One of the three men had a knife and stabbed the victim leaving two wounds in his back.

The three then fled the scene, causing damage to a car outside, and drove off in a black Range Rover and a black hatchback.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The suspects have been described as Asian men all aged in their early 20s with facial hair. One was wearing jeans and a grey jumper, the second in blue jeans and red jumper and the third man wearing a light grey tracksuit.

Anyone who saw the cars or who has any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13180048158.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.