Library users have just weeks left in which to give their views on the future shape of Kirklees Council’s library services.

A consultation period with people using the borough’s 22 libraries ends on Monday, April 2.

It is part of a council review of library provision due for completion in July, which some fear could result in a further cut to the libraries budget and the closure of some libraries.

The Friends of Mirfield Library group is urging users to make known their support for the current library – as they also wait to see if they are going to switch to a new location in the town.

The Examiner has previously reported how developer Darren Smith plans to provide space for a new library alongside 93 one and two-bedroom apartments on the site of the old Lidl supermarket at Station Road – and turn the town’s existing library into a restaurant.

The plan is to build four blocks of apartments with parking on the ground floor. The library would be housed in a 2,000sq ft two-storey community centre which would also be available for other activities.

As part of the plan, Mr Smith is seeking an asset transfer deal to take on historic Eastthorpe Lodge, home to the current library, and redevelop it as an upmarket restaurant.

Jenny Tomlinson, who chairs the Friends group, said Mr Smith’s proposals for a new library had been warmly welcomed by members when he gave a presentation to the group.

Urging people to take part in the consultation, she said the existing library was not fit for purpose and had “outlived its usefulness” as it had no disabled access or disabled toilet or lift.

Jenny said: “The new building would be an enhancement to our service. We would have disabled facilities, a community room, a kitchen and internet access while the existing library would be converted into a very nice restaurant.”

She said making the move was simply “commonsense” but added: “Nothing can happen until July when the public consultation about the whole library service is complete. We cannot expect to hear anything until July.”