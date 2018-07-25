The video will start in 8 Cancel

Enjoy sleeping in comfort tonight as summer is back with a bang tomorrow, the Examiner's weatherman has vowed.

After a cooler couple of days today and yesterday, tomorrow is set to bring uncomfortably hot temperatures.

The Met Office has predicted some records could be broken while Salendine Nook meteorologist Paul Stevens says thermometers could register 29c (84F) as a "plume" of heat rises up from the continent.

He said: "Thursday will be the hottest day of the year so far.

"The core of the heat plume will run north from France up the Vale of York and out into the North Sea.

"Temperatures will top around 29c, cloud dependent, and you will feel that heat more than any other time this summer as humidity is on the increase.

"Thursday night will be intolerable to sleep."

Mr Stevens said Friday would be "very humid" and has warned we could be hit by thunderstorms on Friday afternoon or evening.

There have been Met Office warnings of flash flooding, if heavy rain hits.

He added: "A thundery push will come from the south on Friday afternoon.

"If we catch one, combined with the baked hard ground, this could lead to local flooding."

The Met Office is predicting temperatures in the high 30s for the south east, meaning some parts of the country could hit the 100F mark.

The all-time UK record is 38.5C, which occurred on August 10, 2003 in Faversham, Kent.