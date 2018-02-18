The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of families in Kirklees hit by the government’s housing benefit cap has risen FIVE-FOLD in a single year after tougher limits were introduced.

New figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show that in November 2017

That compares to just 66 in November 2016, when tougher capping limits were first introduced.

The maximum a family could get in benefits was slashed from £26,000 to £23,000 (£442 a week) in London and £20,000 (£385 a week) elsewhere.

Generally the cap is implemented by reducing housing benefit - which critics warn can put families at risk of losing their home.

The Chartered Institute of Housing warned when the new capping levels were introduced they could have a “severe” impact on families and “risk worsening what is already a growing homelessness problem”.

Of the 383 households in Kirklees affected by the cap, almost three-quarters are single parents with dependent children.

The remainder are couples with dependent children.

Benefit capping was first introduced in September 2013 but the levels were less punitive.

It applies to the total amount a household receives from a range of benefits including not only housing benefit but various child benefits, Incapacity Benefit, Severe Disablement Allowance, Maternity Allowance and Jobseeker’s Allowance.