Tourism in Calderdale is worth an estimated £328m per year with visitors spending an estimated £253m directly with local businesses.

Recent trends for the borough show an overall increase in year-on-year tourism spending, driven by an increase in day trips and visits by those from overseas.

Overall, an estimated 333,000 visitors stayed overnight in Calderdale in 2016 and of these, 52,000 were visitors from overseas, while a staggering 6.3 million people took day trips in the borough.

Those are the findings from latest research on the visitor economy in Calderdale, showing a continuing upward trend for tourism in the area.

The research is detailed in the Visitor Economy Strategy 2015-2018 which details the positive economic impact of tourism in Calderdale.

This year is set to be another great one for tourism in Calderdale as Halifax hosts the start of stage four of the Tour de Yorkshire with the iconic event leaving The Piece Hall on Sunday, May 6.

More film and TV opportunities are also to take place, with the filming of Gentleman Jack at Shibden Hall, exploring the life, work and loves of famous diarist Anne Lister.

The Yorkshire and the Humber region has outperformed the national average for day trips with an 8% increase in visitor numbers and a 3% increase in spend.