Road cops have been shaming careless and reckless motorway drivers over social media.

West Yorkshire’s Roads Policing Unit shared updates on cars stopped over the weekend for various offences.

One driver had even pulled onto the hard shoulder of the M62 – to make a phone call.

The red Seat was pictured on the unit’s Twitter account on the hard shoulder of the snowy westbound carriageway at junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.

Police said the car had “no hazard lights displayed” and was “very near the edge of the carriageway.” The driver was reported.

Meanwhile, on Saturday officers stopped a lone driver – who turned out to be a learner.

They pulled the driver on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 at Scammonden. The driver was reported for being a provisional licence holder on the motorway.