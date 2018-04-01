Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Elland woman lost more than five stone after losing her dad and brother within five months of each other.

Super slimmer Teresa Corbridge, a mum-of-two, has dropped from more than 18st to around 13st in just 14 months.

When two of her immediate family members became gravely ill in 2015, she turned to comfort eating as a coping mechanism.

Her dad Garth passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 64 and five months later her brother Dave, who suffered from MS, passed away from pneumonia at the age of 45.

The 46-year-old had struggled with her weight ever since getting into a long term relationship as a teen.

Teresa, a mouth cancer survivor who had part of her tongue removed, had previously tried various diets and at one point even lost two stone through a Slimming World group.

But then tragedy struck and her weight rocketed.

Teresa said: “For Christmas 2016 my daughters bought me an Apple watch. I started to track my steps and realised I was really unfit and inactive.

“A last minute decision to go out with friends for New Year’s Eve resulted in dress shopping - something I dreaded.

“I opted for a size 22 black dress, which basically looked like a tent with a hole for the head!

“I spent the night miserable, sat in a corner trying to drink myself happy. I vowed never to spend another evening feeling like that.”

She started attending Claire Farrell’s Slimming World group at Elland Cricket Club the next month.

Now, she loves home cooking using a slow cooker and a soup maker and snacks on bags of sliced apples. Her favourite meal is chilli with roasted veg.

After more than a year of weekly meetings and five months of almost daily exercise such as swimming, running and Zumba classes, Teresa’s dress size finally dropped to 12.

And she doesn’t want to stop there - she plans to keep going and lose another stone.

Teresa, PA to the CEO at Halifax’s Eureka! The National Children’s Museum, said: “My new found joy is clothes shopping! I’m shrinking out of clothes so fast that I’m constantly looking for replacements.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support and motivation of my consultant Claire and the lovely members in group.

“Everyone is so supportive of our achievements and happy to give a cheer at successes and offer hints and tips to get us through the week.”