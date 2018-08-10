Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum who was having paranoid thoughts took her own life on the day she was supposed to be having a mental health appointment.

Caroline Batchelor, 44, was found by her father, face down in the bath of her home at Scholes, Holmfirth.

Divorcee Miss Batchelor and her son had been living with her parents in New Mill, while they supported her through a period of depression.

Bradford Coroner’s Court heard that on February 5 this year, she had got up as normal and helped to get her son ready for school.

Her father, Martin Shaw, agreed to drive her back to her house to get some paperwork after dropping off her son at school.

She was due to return to her parents’ house in her own car, but after more than 90 minutes she had still not come back.

After becoming concerned and being unable to reach her on the phone, her father drove back to the property, used his key to get in and forced open the bathroom door to discover a tragic scene.

Caroline was face down, fully clothed, submerged in the bath.

He dragged her from the water and laid her face down to try and drain the water.

Where to get help if you're struggling You don't have to suffer in silence if you're struggling with your mental health. Here are some groups you can contact when you need help. Samaritans: Phone 116 123, 24 hours a day, or email jo@samaritans.org, in confidence Childline: Phone 0800 1111. Calls are free and won't show up on your bill PAPYRUS: A voluntary organisation supporting suicidal teens and young adults. Phone 0800 068 4141 Depression Alliance: A charity for people with depression. No helpline but offers useful resources and links to other information Students Against Depression: A website for students who are depressed, have low mood, or are suicidal. Click here to visit Bullying UK: A website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): For young men who are feeling unhappy. Has a website and a helpline: 0800 58 58 58

He had no mobile phone and found the home phone had no battery charge.

He decided to drive the short distance home and raised his wife, Margaret, who called the emergency services.

Paramedics arrived but after trying to revive Caroline, declared her deceased at the scene.

Caroline’s parents told the court she had been suffering with anxiety and paranioa for more than a year, but had made steps to get treatment.

She had told people that she thought someone was hacking her mobile phone and was going to report her to the police for being an unfit mother.

When she spoke to GP James Ward at Oaklands Medical Centre a few weeks before her death, she denied having any suicidal thoughts.

The court heard she had self-referred to the mental health service at Folly Hall, Huddersfield, nine months earlier, but had failed to attend her appointment.

She was not offered another one and was discharged from the service.

Following her GP appointment on January 17, a psychiatric assessment appointment had been arranged for the afternoon of February 5.

But she would never make it, having taken her own life just a few hours before.

Assistant Coroner, Mary Burke, said the medical cause of death was drowning.

She told her parents that there was no indication from the evidence that there was any sign that their daughter was going to end her life.

Ruling that she did commit suicide, she said she was “satisified beyond reasonable doubt that Caroline intentionally submerged herself in the bath at her home.”

No suicide note was found.