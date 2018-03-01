The video will start in 8 Cancel

Parts of Huddersfield were hit by up to a foot and a half of snow as the district was hit by its biggest snowfall in years.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens estimated that up to 20 inches (50cm) of snow fell with drifts even deeper in places.

Driven by a biting wind of 30mph-35mph, temperatures were below freezing all day – with the wind chill making it feel like -11°C.

Most Kirklees schools were closed and many workplaces shut for the day.

The roads, treacherous first thing, were quiet for most of the day and Huddersfield town centre was a virtual ghost town with shops and businesses unable to open – or deciding not to for the safety of staff having to make a difficult commute.

Kirklees Council’s gritting teams were stretched to the limit and binmen were drafted in to help.

The snow meant bins couldn’t emptied so bin crews joined the battle to keep Kirklees on the move.

Council gritters have been using more than 1,000 tonnes of grit a day this week tackling the deepest snow depths in years.

Temperatures plunged but the council’s 31-strong fleet of ploughs has kept the majority of main roads open.

The A635 out of Holmfirth to Manchester and the A640 New Hey Road to Buckstones were the only closures – but it was a nightmare on the M62.

Thousands of drivers were trapped for much of yesterday – and a Highways England 4x4 sent to help burst into flames. And it wasn’t the only fire or drama on the motorway.

In Slaithwaite, a gritter got stuck despite being a four wheel drive vehicle.

The council’s Kirklees Winter team said: “Even 4x4s have their limits.”

Writing on its @KirkleesWinter page a member of the gritting team posted a video to prove that their efforts were working after some people claimed they had not turned up, and not gritted the roads properly.

A spokesperson said: “We put over 1,100 tonnes of grit down yesterday (Wednesday).

“All 31 gritters went out again at 5am and are on their second grit of the day (Thursday) so far.

“It got down to -7.4 degrees (road surface) up at Wessenden last night!

“Travelling conditions are challenging. Snow is covering over gritted roads in around 10 minutes in places.

“It’s not just the gritters that are out, we have parks staff clearing town centres, 4x4s taking nurses and care workers around the area.

“Our bin crews are not able to collect so they are out gritting instead.”

Many residents have taken to social media to thank staff for the efforts.

One said: “Thanks, you guys are doing a great job in challenging conditions.”

Said another: “First winter living in Slaithwaite and have seen council snow plough and gritter drive past several times already.

“Thank you @KirkleesWinter and all #localgov staff working hard to keep essential roads open.”

Another added: “I’d just like to say I saw some of your vehicles out at 05:20, including snow plough on New Hey Road, doing a decent job in difficult circumstances.”

To find out where the snow ploughs and gritters go visit: http://maps.kirklees.gov.uk/GrittingRoutes/