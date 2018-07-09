Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The trial date has been fixed for a man charged with the attempted murder of one of his neighbours in Birkby.

Muhammad Baig, 23, of Arnold Street, Birkby, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield last month accused of shooting 32-year-old Vajid Karim.

The attack was said to have taken place at 4.45am on Arnold Street as the victim returned from prayers at a local mosque.

Mr Karim was taken to hospital after suffering a wound to his right thigh.

A judge sitting at Leeds Crown Court on Monday decided that the trial would begin on December 3.

Baig pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and not guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was remanded in custody and the hearing was adjourned.