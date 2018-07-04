Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The trial of a landlord charged in connection with the deaths of two children in a house fire in Fartown will resume tomorrow (Thurs).

Yesterday a jury at Leeds Crown Court heard how brothers Logan Taylor, three, and Jake Casey, two, died in a blaze at their home in Alder Street on February 20, 2016. The court was told it was an “eminently avoidable” tragedy.

The boys’ mother, Emma Taylor, said she repeatedly asked her property manager, Kamal Bains, to fit smoke alarms but she said he never did.

Bains, of Stableford Gardens, Birkby, denies two counts of manslaughter and one offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Prosecutor, Allan Compton said Ms Taylor and her partner, Jamie Casey, had repeatedly asked Bains to install alarms from the day they moved into the property in April 2015.

Mr Compton told the jury that Bains was the ‘heart and soul’ of the now defunct property management company Prime Property Estates (Yorkshire), which maintained around 140 homes in the Huddersfield area on behalf of private landlords for a 10% cut of the rent.

The jury is not sitting today because the judge is sitting elsewhere.