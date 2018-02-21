The video will start in 8 Cancel

A trial linked to the fatal police shooting of Yassar Yaqub has been delayed by seven months.

Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, 28, of Crosland Moor, was shot dead in an Audi by a police marksman on the M62 at Ainley Top on January 2 last year.

Audi driver Moshin Amin was due to go on trial on April 23 this year accused of having a handgun in the car.

The 31-year-old, previously of Broomer Street, Ravensthorpe, but now living at a bail address in Manchester, had pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a sound moderator and possession of ammunition.

But in January this year, Rexhino Arapaj, 27, and David Butlin, 38, were both charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of an offensive weapon.

Arapaj, of Thornlea Road in Crosland Moor, and Butlin, previously of Upper Sunny Bank in Meltham but now living on Huddersfield Road in Holmfirth, have yet to enter pleas to the charges.

The three men appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday) for a brief hearing in which the trial date was rearranged.

During the court hearing Mr Yaqub’s father Mohammed Yaqub sat in the public gallery, which was full.

Prosecutor Peter Moulson QC said that Mr Amin’s trial date was given “prior to the proposed instalment of Mr Arapaj and Mr Butlin as co-accused”.

He added that Mr Amin’s trial was expected to last two weeks, but the trio’s joint trial is now expected to last three to four weeks.

Judge Peter Collier QC, the Recorder of Leeds, said that due to the case’s high profile and the issues involved, it ought to be dealt with by a High Court judge if possible.

The judge said: “I will vacate the trial currently listed on the 23rd of April to be relisted in the Michaelmas term on a date to be decided by Mr Justice Goss after the 29th of October.”

He added that it was likely to be listed for November 12 or 13.