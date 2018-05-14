Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to mountain rescue volunteer who has died following a battle with cancer.

Richard Graves, 52, a member of the Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team, was described by colleagues as a “true gentleman” who was also genuine and funny.

Mr Graves, who lived in the Luddendenfoot area of Calderdale, lost his battle with cancer on Friday morning.

A spokesman for the Search & Rescue Team said: “Richard was indeed a true gentleman - honest, genuine and a funny chap who brought warmth, compassion and a cheeky smile to any occasion or situation, be it training, fundraising, social events, or at a callout to help a member of the community.

“He also worked for Lloyds Bank so used his business knowledge to assist the team as treasurer until his illness restricted his spare time.

“Despite battling cancer, Richard - with the help of his children, Jack and Amelia - successfully completed his MREW Casualty Care examination in November to the delight of his family and the team.”

He added: “Richard’s caring nature and happy smile was contagious and we will always remember him with fondness.”

Earlier this month Mr Graves’ six-year-old daughter, Amelia, decided to have her long hair cut off to help raise funds for two charities.

Amelia donated her hair to Little Princess Trust – a charity that creates real hair wigs for children and young adults who have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Amelia was also fundraising for her dad’s mountain rescue organisation.

The spokesman added: “At the request of the family we’ve been asked to share https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/nataliegraves1for anyone wishing to support her fundraising and donate in memory of Richard.”