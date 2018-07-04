The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tributes have been paid to a dad who collapsed and died at a 24-hour gym in Huddersfield.

Police were called to The Gym Group in Beck Road at just after 1.30pm on Wednesday.

The man who died has been named locally as 46-year-old Benoit Karikumutima, known as Benny.

He is the owner of Benny’s Barbers at Bradford Road, Fartown, close to the Harp pub.

It is understood Mr Karikumutima was found collapsed in the changing rooms of the gym, which is close to the Huddersfield Retail Park that has Matalan and Aldi.

The gym was immediately closed and police and ambulance crews were sent to the scene.

One gym member told how she turned up at just before 3pm to find the gym closed with people outside.

She said there was an ambulance, a responder car and three police cars outside and no-one was being allowed inside.

A sign on the door said the gym would be closed until further notice.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said she was told by staff that a man had suffered a heart attack.

He was "well loved"

Mr Karikumutima is well known in the local community.

About a dozen friends and customers gathered outside the Harp pub, just a couple of doors down from his shop, to pay tribute to him.

The group played a dice game and drank beers in his memory.

Danny Johnson said Mr Karikumutima had been “well loved” and that he had a wife and children.

He said Mr Karikumutima came to the UK as an asylum seeker from the Congo about 12 years ago.

It is thought he lives in Manchester but also has a place in Deighton.

“We’ve all gathered here because we used his shop,” said Danny. “We don’t know what’s happened, all we know is they found him dead in a cubicle at the gym.

“He was a real person, he was well loved.

“He used to go to the gym every morning before he opened the shop.

“He used to work for somebody else but then he bought them out and he’s run it himself for about ten years.”

Another man who joined the group said: “Nobody can believe what’s happened. We don’t actually know yet. I am shocked.”

Joseph Masih told the Examiner that Mr Karikumutima had cut his hair every week for the past eight years.

And he said he had lost a lot of weight in recent months.

“It’s very sad,” he said. “Most people knew him, he was very genuine, very straightforward.”

The gym, which operates 24-hours-a-day, was closed for several hours.

Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 1.35 pm to Beck Road in Huddersfield.

“Officers attended and a male in his 40s was found deceased.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”