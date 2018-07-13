Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There could be trouble on the trains across the north on Sunday.

Train company Northern has revealed that it will be short of staff, saying many have made themselves ‘unavailable.’

This follows a series of strikes by staff in response to Northern’s plan to remove guards from trains and to operate for driver-only train services.

A company spokesman said: “Due to some train crew having made themselves unavailable to work, Northern will be running an amended timetable across much of the north west of England with many services in Cumbria, Lancashire and Greater Manchester, likely to be cancelled. Some services in Yorkshire will also be affected.”

Liam Sumpter, Regional Director for Northern, said: “Unfortunately many of our staff have made themselves unavailable for work on Sunday. Our operational teams are currently working on a plan to make the best use of those staff who are available and to run as many services as possible. It is, however, inevitable that many services will be cancelled.”

TransPennine Express to offer compensation for chaos caused by May timetable changes

Passengers should check the Northern website and National Rail Enquiries for the most up-to-date information.

Mr Sumpter added: “We are very sorry for any disruption to our customers’ journeys and can assure those looking to use Northern services that we are doing everything we can to keep people on the move.

“We are still working on our plans for Sunday and will release further details of which services and routes are affected as soon as possible.”