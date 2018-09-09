Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Who would you least like to sit down to dinner with?

Controversial figures such as Piers Morgan, Jeremy Corbyn, Donald Trump or Theresa May might spring to mind.

For many, it's probably your ex — especially if the break up was preceded by infidelity, endless arguing or fights about the kids.

But if you're willing to put that to one side in the search for your 15 minutes of fame, a BBC Three show is looking for split-up couples to have one last dinner together.

A show called 'Eating With My Ex' is set to hit the small screen, with a series of ten episodes following its success online.

The show, which has already been watched 20 million times as a series of 10-minute shorts, aims to let couples resolve their differences, let bygones be bygones and even get back together.

And you don't need to contact your ex — if you fit the bill producers of the show will get in touch with your ex on your behalf.

There will even be a celebrity edition as part of the new series of 30-minute episodes.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Entertainment Commissioner at the BBC, said: "I’m really excited for the long-form version of Eating with My Ex.

"It worked as bite-sized chunks but you really wanted to hear a bit more.

"The long-form will give you more insight into the relationship and what their family and friends think. It promises to be heart-warming, explosive and fun."

Executive producer Kat Hebden added: "We are delighted to be growing this show into a long-form series. It’s a fantastically revealing format, already a huge success with younger audiences and clearly demonstrates the potential success of the short-form to long-form model."

Apply by emailing casting@shotglassmedia.co.uk.