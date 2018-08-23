Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A BBC documentary series aims to shed new light on the hunt for Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper.

In May 1981, lorry driver Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to kill seven others.

His trial concluded the biggest manhunt in British criminal history.

After an intense six year search, Sutcliffe was only caught when stopped for a minor motoring offence. And it transpired that he’d already been questioned nine times during the investigation.

In a new box-set history series for BBC Four, filmmaker Liza Williams will re-investigate the infamous case from a wholly new perspective, asking whether prevailing attitudes of the time, towards women and prostitutes in particular, influenced the investigation and meant that Sutcliffe was caught years too late.

Over three gripping hours of television Ms Williams will meet the relatives and friends of those Sutcliffe murdered as well as survivors of his attacks – some of whom have never spoken before.

Going back to original sources and meeting police officers who worked on the case, as well as journalists who covered it, she’ll re-examine the story with contemporary eyes.

Ms Williams’ investigation will bring into focus the complex realities and social forces at play in the North of England in the 1970s that meant Britain’s most notorious serial killer evaded capture for too long, leaving 23 children motherless.

Series director Ms Williams said: “We are keen to make contact with any family members or friends of victims in this case. Their memories will help us to reflect who these women really were, and the life long impact their loss has had on loved ones.”

Sutcliffe, now 72, was jailed for murdering and attacking women between 1976 and 1981. Most of his victims were sex workers who were mutilated and beaten to death.

His victims included Huddersfield woman Helen Rytka, killed in January 1978.