Farm life is set for prime time TV tonight.

Channel 5’s Springtime on the Farm, 8pm-9pm, will be set at Cannon Hall Farm at Cawthorne every night this week.

It features some top names from former JLS star JB Gill, himself a farmer, to actor Kelvin Fletcher, who played Andy Sugden on Emmerdale.

It will be presented by Countryfile presenter and farmer Adam Henson and Spring Watch Unsprung’s Lindsey Chapman. Plus tonight Gloria Hunniford talks to Roger Nicholson, head of the Cawthorne farming family, in his kitchen about her memories on her granny’s farm in Northern Ireland.

Cannon Hall will be the main host farm for the TV series which runs until Friday.

Roger’s son Robert said: “Being part of this show has made us feel really proud, not only to represent the farming community and our home town, but also that we’ve managed to find our way through, in some difficult times, to where we are today.

“There’s no better time than springtime for us at Cannon Hall Farm – it’s our favourite time of year and it’s great that we can celebrate that with this show.”

Daisybeck Studios selected Cannon Hall Farm to be the host farm for the new TV show which focuses on the joys of Spring and the hard work the farming community puts in to capitalise on its most busy time of year.

Farmer Robert is a familiar figure on Facebook with his early morning live broadcasts.