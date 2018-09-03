Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Would you leave your fiance to plan every aspect of your dream day?

What if they were given £13,000 to do it with?

E4 show Don't Tell The Bride, is looking for Huddersfield couples to take part in a new series due to air in 2019.

The series hands thousands of pounds to engaged couples in order to pay for their dream wedding - under the proviso that the groom handles all the details and the bride is told nothing.

In the past this has made for some classic car crash TV.

One infamous episode from 2010 saw the groom and his best man spend most of the cash in Vegas before even finding a cake. In the end he had to brutally cut the guest list down - excluding most of her family - and the whole thing was very nearly called off.

Now, the show's producer's, Renegade Pictures, are on the hunt for the latest crop of cash-strapped couples.

A statement on the company's website reads: "Don’t Tell the Bride is BACK for a brand new series in 2019!

"Brides – Have you always dreamt of your perfect wedding?

"Grooms – Do you have big ideas that could impress your bride?

"We have £13,000 to make your big day!"

If you want to be a part of the next series you can apply online at the Renegade Pictures website here .

Just fill in a short questionnaire and upload a photo of yourself and your partner.