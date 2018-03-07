Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hit wedding show Don't Tell The Bride is returning to the screens and the programme is on the lookout for local engaged couples.

Anyone who has attempted to plan a wedding will tell you how expensive it can be.

But if you're lucky enough to be picked for the show you'll get £13,000 for your big day.

There are some fairly big catches however.

You'll have just three weeks to prepare it and you'll have to leave the organisation to the groom, which is bad news if your fiancé is a bit of a bonehead.

And you won't be able to contact him while he's doing the preparation.

But every meltdown and every ounce of disappointment - should he mess up your big day - will be aired to millions of viewers.

If that doesn't put you off you can apply via the Channel 4 Take Part website or via this link .

One previous Don't Tell The Bride wedding took place in a tacky nightclub with guests forced to cross the road to a takeaway hatch for food. It was that bad.

But some weddings on the show have worked out nicely. Who knows? Your fiancé may be a pro wedding planner in the making.