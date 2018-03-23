Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former EastEnders and Coronation Street actress Michelle Collins will join fellow TV stars and an award winning novelist at an event to celebrate inspirational women.

The free one-day event to mark International Women’s day earlier this month will take place at Batley Older People’s Centre on Saturday, March 24 between 10am and 7pm.

The day of inspiring speeches, workshops, performances and historical displays will also see talented local women offer their take on a variety of subjects ranging from women in TV and screenwriting to entrepreneurship and the argument for votes for 16-year-olds.

The packed day will culminate in the screening of Suffragette, an award-winning film which brings to life some of the defining historical moments in the battle for votes for women.

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin, who has organised the event, said: “This year marks one of the most significant milestones in British history as we mark 100 years of women’s suffrage.

“With this is mind, we want to celebrate inspirational women – local and national and from the past and present – in an exciting and engaging festival where anyone can come along and take part.

“There will be events held the world over celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women and it only seems right and proper that we have something here in Batley and Spen – a place where there’s so much to celebrate.

“All are welcome so please come and join us for what promises to be a fascinating, fun and inspiring day.”

The event has been made possible thanks to Batley Smile and The Women’s Vote Centenary Grant Scheme – Small Grants Fund.