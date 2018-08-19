Real Housewives of Cheshire star Ampika Pickston opens Lepton beauty salon

NewsgalleryReal Housewives of Cheshire star Ampika Pickston opens Lepton beauty salonShare BySamantha Gildea16:10, 19 AUG 2018Updated16:12, 19 AUG 2018Launch of Castle Hair & Beauty with Real Housewives of Cheshire star Ampika Pickston1 of 6Real Housewives of Cheshire star Ampika Pickston pictured with her ex-husband Mark (who featured in the show) and salon owners Zoe Bilous and Eve Casson2 of 6Castle Hair & Beauty based in Lepton3 of 6Real Housewives of Cheshire Star Ampika Pickston with customers4 of 6Real Housewives of Cheshire star Ampika Pickston indulges in some pampering5 of 6Real Housewives of Cheshire star Ampika Pickston with Castle Hair & Beauty owners Zoe Bilous and Eve Casson,6 of 6