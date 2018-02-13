The video will start in 8 Cancel

A single grandma from Mirfield will appear as a contestant looking for love on Channel 4’s First Dates Hotel.

Joyce Hodson-Wilson was one of a lucky few – picked from 300,000 applications – to appear on the hit dating show.

But Joyce, a former schoolteacher, didn’t even apply. Her daughter Grace signed her up without telling her mum.

So when Joyce, 63, got a call from one of the show’s producers she was extra surprised – but also the last of her friends and family to know.

Joyce said: “I knew it was my daughter. She had announced it on Facebook so lots of people knew but I’m not on Facebook so I didn’t.”

Nevertheless, Joyce was delighted to be shortlisted and after two interviews she was off to the luxury Aquapetra Resort, in Southern Italy, to meet her date.

Many people find the prospect of a first date daunting without the added pressure of film crew but Joyce took it in her stride.

The mum-of-two said: “My agenda was to enjoy it and if I met my dream man it was a bonus.

“I’ve seen people on the show behave in an off-hand way if their date doesn’t work out but I wasn’t going to do that.”

Despite being filmed around the clock Joyce said she loved almost every minute of it.

Joyce, who taught at Royds Hall School, Paddock, and Mirfield Free Grammar, said: “It was fantastic and I would go again.

“The crew and production team and everyone that looks after you was amazing and genuine.”

She added that maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix and barman Merlin Griffiths are just as lovely in real life as they appear on screen.

Joyce said: “They were great. They’re just like they are on the TV.”

So did Joyce find love in Italy? She’s staying tight-lipped but she admits she was ‘on a high’ throughout the day.

She added: “I still am.”

First Dates Hotel continues on Channel 4 on Mondays at 10pm.

A date is yet to be set for the screening of Joyce’s date.