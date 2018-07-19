Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Don’t sit at home shouting at the telly.

Why not apply to join the Question Time audience when the BBC’s flagship political programme makes its third visit to Dewsbury?

Question Time, chaired by David Dimbleby, will be live from Dewsbury Town Hall on Thursday, September 20, when an invited panel and an audience of local people will discuss current news and political topics. The panel is yet to be announced.

It will be the show’s third visit to the town hall, which hosted programmes in 2012 and 2010 when Question Time had its first all-women panel and audience for International Women’s Day.

To apply to be on the show, CLICK HERE

Applicants selected will be contacted on the Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday before the programme. They will be requested to fill in a form with two questions to be considered for the programme. Everyone applying to be part of the studio audience is required to complete the form and the information is completely confidential and only used for the purpose of balance.

David Dimbleby has presented Question Time since January, 1994, but has announced he will step down from the role at the end of this year. He has presented the BBC’s general election programmes since 1979 as well as US presidential election programmes and Budget coverage.