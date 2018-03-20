Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who enjoyed a moment in the spotlight on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway fears the TV show may have run its course.

Former dancer Carol Hartley, 43, and sister Tracy Hopkins, 46, were in the ITV studios on Saturday to play ‘Game of Phones’ with the Geordie duo.

Carol and Tracy and other contestants had to hand over their mobile phones to Scarlett Moffatt who answered calls from contestants’ friends who were watching the show from home.

Carol, who had to wait in the snow outside the studio before being called in, said: “I didn’t get picked but I got on TV when Dec shuffled past me. My sister had Dec’s bottom in her face and had to lean back!

“I had to support his bum to stop him falling back. We didn’t win anything but we had a fantastic time and were really buzzing.”

Carol, from Mirfield, and Tracy, from Wyke, watched in astonishment as one contestant unwittingly gambled away a set of fantastic prizes on Win the Ads including a holiday to Barbados and a new Suzuki car.

“She decided to gamble, not realising what she had won. She was asked what goes on first on a scone in Cornwall – jam or cream. She said cream, which was wrong. She only won a toilet roll and was gutted.”

Carol, who appeared on reality show Big Ballet in 2014, thinks Saturday Night Takeaway may be on its way out following presenter Ant McPartlin’s arrest in London on suspicion of drink driving on Sunday.

“I thought Ant looked tired, old and wrinkly on Saturday and he had a lot of make-up on. I feel sorry for Dec because he’s not the same without Ant.

“I do wonder if I was on the last ever Saturday Night Live with Ant and Dec. I do hope it comes back.”

McPartlin stepped down from his TV roles following his arrest on Sunday. Saturday Night Takeaway will not air this weekend and the final two episodes, scheduled for March 31 and April 7, will not feature McPartlin.

McPartlin’s publicist said in a statement: “Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments.

“He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future. As such, Saturday Night Takeaway will not be going ahead this Saturday.”

Another Mirfield woman, Jackie Wilkinson, also a friend of Carol’s, appeared on the show the week before.

She took part in Read My Lips with James Cordon but didn’t get picked.