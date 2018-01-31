Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Rastafarian poet from Huddersfield who went looking for love on a TV dating show was paired up with an Elvis Presley fan from Bolton.

Devon Johnson, 57, starred on Channel 4’s First Dates Hotel in which he enjoyed a four-day stay in a hotel in Naples, Italy.

Viewers on Monday evening saw him enjoying a bit of romance with 70-year-old Marie Thomasson who joked that she was looking to meet an Elvis Presley or Bob Marley ‘lookalike.’

Devon told Marie he shared her love for Elvis and was looking forward to the next chapter in his life.

“I have dedicated my life to my children – my youngest is 17,” he said. “I would like to give a little time to my life.”

After pair chatted about spirituality and Rastafarianism, Marie told Devon: “I have never met anyone who has awakened my spirit.”

Devon revealed he had been growing his hair for many years in order to get over the pain of divorce.

“I felt I needed to be Samson so I started growing my hair. I have grown my hair since 1993...there is so much pain wrapped up in these locks.”

The Jamaican-born writer and poet told Marie that she had the appearance of a “middle class posh woman” but the Bolton pensioner said she had been brought up in one of the Lancashire town’s worst areas before going on to work at Butlins and have children.

“If people say the wrong thing to me I will say **** off,” she told her date.

Marie revealed she had gone from being a housewife to a world traveller and a Tarot card reader.

At the end of the date Devon said: “She has some spirituality going on. I’m drawn to her. Marie has a twinkle, a sparkle, a bit of depth.”

Marie added: “I think we could be kindred spirits actually.”

They both told the show that they wanted to see one another again.

Later, the pair were pictured visiting a Caribbean restaurant in Huddersfield.

“Five months on Devon and Marie are still exploring each other’s cultures,” the show stated.

It’s not clear whether Devon and Marie are still seeing one another. On Facebook, Marie lists herself as single and Devon isn’t among her list of friends.

Earlier this month Marie described going on the show as a “fantastic fun experience” which was “all done in fun.”