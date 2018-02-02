The video will start in 8 Cancel

Celebrity petrolheads Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May can be seen larking about around Huddersfield today (Friday).

Footage shot at Crosland Moor Airfield features in this week’s episode of internet TV show the Grand Tour.

The trio were spotted late last May filming at the airstrip – known as Huddersfield International Airport – off Blackmoorfoot Road.

The segment shows them testing a former RAF Nimrod jet engine – with disastrous consequences.

They also visited rural Farnley Tyas, to take a spin in a quirky car.

Clarkson’s capers see his stunt driving skills pushed to the limit in a bid to break the British speed record for an amphibious vehicle.

The TV stars’ visit to the tiny village wasn’t received well by all after residents were told they could not drive along roads outside their own homes.

In the episode, only available on Amazon Prime, iconic Huddersfield landscape forms the backdrop for the former Top Gear stars’ antics.

Castle Hill and the Emley Moor Mast can both be seen, along with the beautiful countryside around the Holme Valley.

It is the second time the area has featured in the second season of the globally popular show.

Three weeks ago a 2013 crash at the infamous Sovereign crossroads at Shepley was featured.

It showed firefighters cutting the roof off a brand new Range Rover, worth £50,000, that had only done 400 miles.