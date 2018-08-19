Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young hip hop performers are dancing for joy after bagging a starring role in a TV show.

The youngsters from the Fidget Feet dance school based in Huddersfield will appear on CBBC show Marrying Mum and Dad on Tuesday.

The popular show sees children planning a wedding for their parents - the theme, the entertainment, the venue and the outfits.

The parents know they are getting married but the kids plan everything else.

The episode the dance school students appear in is entitled Popstars, where two planners organise a wedding that has everything an aspiring pop star could ever want.

The boys transform into Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars before belting out their hits and taking part in a rap battle.

Amia Spencer, Tia Goddard, Cam Howe, Reuben Byfield, Kiana Beckley, and Eva Bradley, all aged between nine and 13, take on the role of their backing dancers.

The performers, who learn street dancing styles such as break dancing and hip hop, showcased a mixture of styles in the piece choreographed by Lauren Haywood who runs the school.

Lauren said that a fellow dancer recommended her school to be considered for the show.

They auditioned online, submitting some footage of herself and the children competing.

Lauren said: “We had about two weeks to put it together and complete free range.

“When we got to the venue they just made a few alterations for what the director wanted.”

The team spent the day filming at a restaurant in Halifax which was redressed complete with a stage.

Lauren said: “There were some nerves on the day but they had never done anything like this before and it was completely out of their comfort zone.

“They did really well and I’m very proud of them. To do something like that at such a young age is incredible.

“It was crazy for them but such a great opportunity because it’s on their CV now for life.”

The school was founded in 2010 by Lauren and named after her dance name which is Fidget.

Classes are run from HD1 Dance studios with students taking part in competitions and showcases in Huddersfield and beyond.

And while the young stars plan to sit down and watch their television debut they will be busy that day.

They are also taking part in a charity dance event at the Lawrence Batley Theatre.

Watch Marrying Mum and Dad: Popstars on CBBC at 8.30am on Tuesday or catch up via the BBC iPlayer.