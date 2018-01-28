The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ackley Bridge is back for a new series - and the show is looking for teenagers and adults to star as extras.

Set in the fictional Yorkshire Mill town of Ackley Bridge, series one documented the merging of two comprehensive schools which brings a clash cultures for the largely divided white and Asian communities.

The production company is set to start filming series two - and are looking for local extras!

Posting on Facebook, The Forge says: "Channel 4 show Ackley Bridge is looking for local teens and adults to be supporting artists for series 2. Filming takes place in Halifax. Good rate of pay.

"To apply, send your name, a photo, a contact number, your date of birth and your availability to ackleybridge4extras@gmail.com."

Series one starred familiar faces including former EastEnders soap stars Paul Nicholls and Jo Joyner, Sunetra Sarker (Casualty and Brookside), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan) and Poppy Lee Friar (Eve).

Pupils from Trinity Academy, North Halifax Grammar School, Crossley Heath School and Calderdale College featured in the show.

Filmed at former St Catherine’s Catholic High School on Holdsworth Road in Halifax which closed in 2013, the producers found the building and location had all the elements to make the drama work.

Director Penny Woolcock said: “I think it’s so important to have dramas that reflect the fact that most people live in provincial towns far away from the metropolis.

“All the kids you see are from local schools. Kids even popped up in the art and costume departments."