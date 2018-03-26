Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

She’d beaten breast cancer - but could former Royds Hall school head girl Lorna Kerfoot-Brown survive 35 days on The Island with Bear Grylls – the ultimate survival challenge?

In the fifth series of the hit show, two separate groups were abandoned at opposite ends of a remote uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean.

The 16 islanders faced extreme tropical weather, limited resources and environmental hazards, with none of the home comforts everyone relies upon.

And the tension soon mounted as the participants were separated into two groups – rich and poor.

The first group of castaways are all wealthy professionals living off an average income of £100,000 a year – a wage only earned by a fraction of Brits.

The opposite group all earn below the UK national average wage.

Huddersfield-born Lorna, who went to Crow Lane School, Milnsbridge, has lived in Harrogate for the past 20 years.

Married to John, she has a 26-year-old daughter, Olivia, and her mother Gloria still lives in Edgerton.

She said: “I thought that if I can survive breast cancer and keep smiling, surely I can survive The Island. Plus, I simply love an adventure and a challenge.

“This seemed like the ideal opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and to venture towards a world of the unknown. More importantly after being diagnosed with the early stages of breast cancer six years ago, enduring a lumpectomy and radiotherapy and a hysterectomy I still managed to keep smiling throughout.

“So I knew I had the resilience and ability to cope with whatever The Island or life would throw at me.

Asked what were her expectations going onto The Island she said: “My first thoughts were fear and ‘What the hell am I doing, this is bonkers!’ Then to ‘Yes, I can do this’. I expected the worst to be honest and anything less would be a bonus.

“I have always been terrified of spiders, snakes anything creepy-crawly and the dark.

“I suspected I would try and get along with most people as I am quite diplomatic and the kind of person who would try to diffuse a situation in order to keep the peace.

“I think being a strong leader is important, but you can lead successfully from the front or back and it’s important to know when to listen.”

We asked Lorna eight questions about life on Bear Grylls’ Island

1 What surprised you most about going onto the Island?

“The environment was incredible and very unforgiving at times. One moment the sun would shine and life was great and the next a storm would develop and throw everyone into complete turmoil.

“I found people’s behaviour fascinating when faced with adversity through starvation, thirst and tiredness, all logical behaviour was thrown through the window.

“I am a very positive person, so it was very difficult to see people crying and falling out when people were feeling hungry frustrated and desperate.

2 How prepared did you feel?

“I researched the right clothing to wear as this was very important to me in order to survive with limited clothes.

“The most important items were my boots and coat which proved to be my best buy. Also, I only watched two previous episodes as I knew they would scare me to death.

“So I went in prepared with a smile and a positive attitude as I knew that I would take whatever The Island threw at me. But I think my positive attitude annoyed people at times.

3 Do you think your profession helped or hindered your ability to survive on The Island?

As a semi-retired lecturer in Sport and Sport Science, I have had the opportunity to teach students from all walks of life and from different socio-economic backgrounds so I have the ability to mix with others.

4 What were your initial thoughts on meeting the other team?

“I decided to keep an open mind as I am happy mixing with all types of people. They seemed a happy bunch of people, initially they called themselves the ‘Poor’ group and referred to us as the ‘Snobs’ which I thought was a little negative.

“Some people from the other group initially thought that I was a bit stuck-up because I live in Harrogate in a large house with fancy cars and previously had a motorboat in Spain.

“They automatically assumed that I was from a privileged background, but my husband and I have worked hard over the years for what we have acquired. We are now in a fortunate position that we don’t have to work full time and we can travel.”

5 Did you surprise yourself in anyway when on The Island – for example how well you coped?

“I always knew I would give it 100% because of everything I went through with past experience with breast cancer. I also knew I would be desperately upset if I had to leave The Island early, so failure was not an option.”

6 Was anything harder than you expected?

“Yes, killing animals, foraging for food and group morale were really hard work at times. We all take it for granted in today’s society that food and water are readily available and are the bare essentials, but what we don’t realise is how lucky we are.

“When resources are limited or taken away in this type of environment the fundamentals and basic logic goes through the window and everything becomes magnified tenfold.

7 What did you take away from being on The Island?

“Human behaviour is incredible and living with total strangers was educational. I have met some lifelong friends in James, Tan and Laura and it was an incredible experience having the opportunity to step out of my own life and analyse the aspects that need to change in order to move forward.

“I am so proud that I was chosen to be a contestant as l have acquired a deeper understanding of myself and how I interact with others when under immense pressure.

“Very surprisingly, I became occasionally introverted as a method of survival, which I have never experienced before in my life.

8 What one thing did you miss the most when you were on the Island that you wish you could have taken with you?

“A bottle of prosecco would have been a fabulous treat.

* The series starts on Monday 2 April at 9pm on Channel 4.