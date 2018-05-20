The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An England football fan decided to make his own England song after being “nauseated” by the Mel C one made for Sport Relief.

Mark Estrell, a former Shelley High School student, has a history of making his own songs for the World Cup.

The last one he made was for the competition in Brazil in 2014 when the then 41-year-old and his pal Stephen Goalby, aka The Politics of Pop, created their own version after being “appalled” at former Take That star Gary Barlow’s official World Cup song.

Mark, who is originally from Clayton West, said: “I wasn’t going to make one this time but I heard the Mel C one and I was so nauseated that I was moved to make my own.

(Image: Mark Estrell)

“I made the music in garage band on the iPad and my sons, nine-year-old Edward, and George, 10, helped film it and make a mole puppet.

“It’s basically a list of all the good things about England, at least the ones that I could get to rhyme.

“All the proceeds are going towards cancer research and Macmillan Nurses and it’s available on iTunes and Amazon.”

The catchy song which is professionally, even slickly, produced, harks back to a bygone England of string vests, bowler hats, warm beer, Morris dancers and, er, hedgehogs.