Fans have praised Peter Kay and told of how much they laughed after attending a screening of the comedian’s Car Share.

The 44-year-old comedian recently announced there would be three charity screenings of his popular BBC comedy programme at the Blackpool Opera House, each one airing a special finale to the series as well as an entirely improvised episode.

The second series of the Bafta-winning show ended on an emotional cliffhanger last year as John (Kay) failed to reciprocate the advances of his car share colleague Kayleigh (Sian Gibson).

Viewers were dismayed when he said there were no plans to pen a further series.

But the comic later announced special episodes - a special finale to reveal what happens next for the pair and the improvised Car Share: Unscripted.

Those who attended the first of the charity events shared their delight at seeing the episodes, and have vowed to keep the ending a secret.

One fan described the finale as a “perfect final episode” and hailed Kay as a “comedy genius” on Twitter.

“Watching Car Share at Blackpool Opera House tonight - never in my life laughed so much,” one said.

Another added: “What a great night we never stopped laughing.”

“Just watched the final car share in Blackpool! Absolutely hilarious... cried laughing! Bravo Pete, bravo!” one attendee enthused.

The event was held to raise money for The Lily Foundation, which Peter previously described as “an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease.”

One fan said there were “so many laughs, and some tears too” during the screening.

Both hotly-anticipated shows, Unscripted and the finale, were filmed last year.

The screenings were initially announced on March 29 in what was the comedian’s first Twitter post since cancelling his live tour in December, due to “unforeseen family circumstances.”