The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Broadcaster Piers Morgan may have insulted the whole of Yorkshire after he branded everyone in the county ‘slightly nuts’.

The Sussex-born journalist put on a Yorkshire accent during Good Morning Britain to mock “hard as nails” people who insist on shrugging off bad weather.

“We are from Yorkshire, we breed ‘em tough up North. I’ve got my shorts on. It’s freezing but I am going out in shorts and T-shirt,” he joked.

He said the clip of a Northerner scraping ice from his car while dressed in shorts proved his point.

Live updates as the Beast from the East sweeps in with snow causing havoc on the roads in Huddersfield

“This proves everyone in Yorkshire is slightly nuts. I do love Yorkshire people but they are one sandwich short of a full picnic, which is why they go out and scrape the ice in their shorts.”

His co-host, Croydon-born Suzanna Reid ticked him off, calling his comments “so insulting” but Piers warmed to his theme and ramped up the Yorkshire accent.

“I’m going for a swim later - in a lake,” he joked.

“It’s icy but we are hard up here. That’s what we do in Yorkshire, we do daft things like that. We are hard as nails.

“In Sussex we put on a cardie or a coat - we go inside by a log fire. It’s called being a sensible human being.”

* Did you go out in shorts or a T-shirt today? Tweet us a photo @Examiner