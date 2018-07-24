The video will start in 8 Cancel

All Creatures Great and Small has been voted the greatest Yorkshire television show of all time.

The veterinary comedy-drama topped the chart following a poll conducted by Yorkshire rural lifestyle magazine the Dalesman to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Yorkshire regional TV.

Readers were asked to vote for their favourite show either filmed or set in Yorkshire.

Long-running comedy Last of the Summer Wine , set in Holmfirth , came second, followed by period police drama Heartbeat.

Sitcom Open All Hours, starring Ronnie Barker and David Jason, landed fourth place while drama Last Tango in Halifax finished fifth.

All Creatures Great and Small, which ran from January 1978 to December 1990, took pole position after securing 7.3% of the 3,000 votes.

The show, based on the book by James Herriot (real name Alf Wight), starred Christopher Timothy as Herriot, a vet working in North Yorkshire.

Timothy told the Dalesman: "I am very proud and honoured to be associated with the programme and delighted it was and still is so popular. It was one of the most magnificent opportunities any actor could be given."

Jim Wight, son of Alf, added: “I am delighted Dalesman readers have voted All Creatures Great and Small as their favourite TV programme.

"Wherever I go, especially when I’m doing after-dinner speeches etc, people always say to me what a most wonderful series it was, including the Americans. Everyone wants to know why they have not repeated it on TV."

The Dalesman Top 50 Best Yorkshire TV Show of All Time

50) How We Used to Live (1968–2002)

49) Farmhouse Kitchen (1971–1990)

48) Wuthering Heights (2009)

47) Cluff (1964–1965)

46) Duty Free (1984–1986)

45) Follyfoot (1971–1973)

44) Calendar (1968–)

43) Whicker’s World (1968–1983)

42) The Good Old Days (1953–1983)

41) The Dales (2011–2013)

40) Only When I Laugh (1979–1982)

39) At Home with the Braithwaites (2000–2003)

38) A Woman of Substance (1984)

37) Victoria (2016–)

36) To Walk Invisible (2016)

35) In Loving Memory (1968–1986)

34) First of the Summer Wine (1988–1989)

33) I Didn’t Know You Cared (1975–1979)

32) Oh No, It’s Selwyn Froggitt (1974–1978)

31) Helicopter Heroes (2007–2014)

30) Where the Heart Is (1996–2006)

29) Still Open All Hours (2013–)

28) Band of Gold (1995–1997)

27) Countdown (1982–2009)

26) A Bit of a Do (1989)

25) The Yorkshire Dales and The Lakes (2017–)

24) A Winter Too Many (1989)

23) May We Borrow Your Husband? (1986)

22) Educating Yorkshire (2013–2014)

21) Yorkshire: A Year in the Wild (2017)

20) The Dales Diary (1992–2008)

19) The Royal (2003–2011)

18) DCI Banks (2010–2016)

17) The Beiderbecke Trilogy (1985–1988)

16) Emmerdale Farm/Emmerdale (1972–)

15) Brideshead Revisited (1981)

14) BBC Look North (1968–)

13) Too Long a Winter (1972)

12) Dalziel and Pascoe (1996–2007)

11) The Darling Buds of May (1991–1993)

10) Rising Damp (1974–1978)

9) The Yorkshire Vet (2015–)

8) A Touch of Frost (1992–2010)

7) Downton Abbey (2010–2015)

6) Happy Valley (2014–)

5) Last Tango in Halifax (2012–2016)

4) Open All Hours (1973–1985)

3) Heartbeat (1992–2010)

2) Last of the Summer Wine (1973–2010)

1) All Creatures Great and Small (1978–1990)