Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett has admitted she "got it wrong" and "massively apologised" to Ryan Thomas after accusing him of deliberately punching her.

The actress gave her first interview since walking out of the Celebrity Big Brother house after Friday night's eviciton.

Roxanne has been heavily criticised after accusing Ryan Thomas of 'punching her five or six times' and deliberately intending to harm her.

Appearing on Jeremy Vine on Channel 5 before returning to CBB , the former Emmerdale star said she "overreacted" to the situation because her "insecurities were heightened" and "judgement was clouded" in the house.

She confessed she regrets using the word "deliberate" and that her reaction was a 'telltale sign of being a victim of domestic abuse'.

Roxanne revealed that she was advised not to appear on the daytime chat show, which was the "hardest thing she has ever had to do", and was not getting paid for the interview.

She said: "I massively apologise to not just Ryan, his family, friends, his fans. Every single person who watched that and completely unjustifiably saw an overreaction to what wasn't a malicious act.

"At that moment, because I am a sensitive, I mistook what has playful."

She continued: "It's the word 'deliberate' I regret. I doubted his intentions. There's no malicious intent in that. I questioned his motivation. I got it wrong.

"He couldn't disprove his intentions and I couldn't disprove the feeling.

Roxanne watched the footage of the incident immediately after leaving the CBB house.

On her reaction to the clip, she said: "My judgement was clouded. My sensitivity was heightened. I wasn't thinking straight. That's something I need to go back and think on to become a better person."

Roxanne spoke about being the victim of domestic violence and admitted this has made her more "sensitive".

Getting emotional, she said: "I've actually been a victim of domestic violence years ago. I've spoken out about it. I've worked with Women's Aid because of my won experience.

"My reaction is a telltale sign of being in a situation like that. I would be mortified to feel even one person felt I discredited or undermined abuse."

"It felt foreign to me. In that moment my emotions and thought process was greater than the action. Looking back I massively overreacted. I got it wrong."

In a change to the usual format of the show, Roxanne was not on the celebrity panel and only appeared for the one off interview.

This is not her only interview of the day, as Roxanne will appear on tonight's Celebrity Big Brother for an interview with Emma Willis.

Roxanne has been universally criticised for her controversial behaviour inside the CBB house.

She has come under fire from outraged viewers, the ex-Corrie star's friends and family, as well as her own former co-stars.

The reality TV star tried to turn her CBB housemates against Ryan and insisted he should have been removed from the house.

Her name was heavily booed by the audience when presenter Emma read out her name during the live eviction and there were audible chants of "get Roxy out".

After hearing the public reaction and watching close friend Ben Jardine leave the house, Roxanne retreated to the Diary Room to reveal her decision to walk out.

She told Big Brother: "I don't know what I've done. Ben's gone. I heard chants outside and the majority of this house don't want to sit near me.

"You think you've got friends and then they've gone. Ben was my only friend. No one likes me. What happens when you're yourself and no one likes you?

"How am I going to get through the rest of this s*** now Ben's gone?

"I want to go home. I'm done. I'd rather work in a corner shop for the rest of my life than put myself through this. I don't need the fame or the fortune this bad.

"I'm going home, I need out. I need to go."