Celebrity Roxanne Pallett is going back into the CBB house to break her silence over the Ryan Thomas 'punching' claim.

The Emmerdale actress will be interviewed by host Emma Willis on Monday after she left the house on Friday night following a scandal involving her housemate, Corrie actor Ryan.

Roxanne is also set to appear on Jeremy Vine, Channel 5's daytime TV show which has replaced The Wright Stuff, the Mirror has reported .

Roxanne alleged that her housemate "punched" her in the ribs five times, and even claimed he intended to hurt her because he didn't like her.

But Ryan has hit back at her claims, saying it was only play fighting.

He has since called her "venom" in a heated rant with Kirstie Alley in the house, after he was given a formal warning for the incident but not removed.

A spokesperson for Roxanne told Tellymix : "Roxanne decided to leave the CBB house late last night after deliberating for two days with some sensitive issues she felt strongly about.

"She has now been reunited with her fiancé and family and thanks everyone for their support during her time in the show."

The altercation, which was shown in Thursday's show, has been one of the biggest controversies to hit the series.

Fans chanted "get Roxy out" as Ben Jardine was evicted from the house, which is understood to be one of the reaons for her departure.

She retreated to the Diary Room after hearing the boos from the crowd, and told Big Brother: "I don't know what I've done. Ben's gone. I heard chants outside and the majority of this house don't want to sit near me.

"How am I going to get through the rest of this s*** now Ben's gone?

"I want to go home. I'm done. I'd rather work in a corner shop for the rest of my life than put myself through this. I don't need the fame or the fortune this bad.

"I'm going home, I need out. I need to go."

"You think you've got friends and then they've gone. Ben was my only friend. No one likes me. What happens when you're yourself and no one likes you?

Roxy's Emmerdale co-stars have taken to Twitter to lend their support to Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas amid the scandal.

Cast members both past and present have publicly criticised the actress who played Jo Sugden on the ITV soap from 2005 to 2008.

One of the first to blast Roxy was Charley Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle.

She tweeted: "It’s worrying that someone is allowed to say that about someone and they’re taking it seriously. We’ve just watched it and nothing happened. Outrageous."

Later she added: "So, all of Roxanne’s social media has been deleted. Says a lot to me. I’ve woken up this morning even more furious for @ ryanjamesthomas and all the women who actually do suffer from abuse. It’s not normal behaviour and there needs to be consequences."

Sammy Winward, who plays Katie Sugden on the soap retweeted the jibe and added: "It's been a long time coming."

Verity Rushworth, who played Donna Windsor, also threw her support behind Ryan.

She tweeted: "Karma's a b***h... # CBB #Ryantowin."

Adele Silva, who played Kelly Windsor, also referenced karma in her post.

"Sometimes it takes a long long time to wait for karma or to see what someone’s really capable of - unfortunately good people get caught up in it ..." she tweeted.

Roxanne's former on-screen husband has slammed her "evil" behaviour.

Kelvin Fletcher, who played Andy Sugden, husband of Roxanne's Jo in Emmerdale for years, took to Twitter to lash out at the things she's said about Ryan in the house.

After Roxanne accused former Corrie star Ryan of hitting her "like a boxer" and turned her fellow housemates against him, Kelvin had his say on Twitter.

Referencing Roxanne, he wrote: "She. Is. Evil. #cbb"

Sally Ann Matthews, who played Sandra Briggs in Emmerdale before returning to Coronation Street as Jenny Bradley, also had something to say as she responded to a video clip of Roxy in CBB.

Victoria Hawkins, who played Sharon Lambert, tweeted: "#CBB Roxanne P, still a pathological liar and attention seeking nob I see."

Michael Keogh, who played Charlie Sellers, got everything off his chest with five tweets about the situation.

He tweeted: "I AM disgusted, appalled & completely sickened by the despicable & covert behaviour of @RoxannePallett.

"We all have a responsibility to expose lies & manipulative individuals.

Former Coronation Street actor Chris Bisson, who plays Jai Sharma in Emmerdale, tweeted: "So Roxanne has left the building Been exposed & now walked. No doubt, to dodge the embarrassment of being evicted followed by the utter humiliation of being interviewed by @EmmaWillis Good riddance #cbb Stay strong @ryanjamesthomas we love you bro."

Benidorm star Sherrie Hewson, who played Lesley Meredith on Emmerdale from 2004 to 2006, tweeted: "Omg the whole Roxanne Pallette thing is horrendous she is dreadful ! So angry she is allowed to get away with this s**t !!!! @BigBrothertwUK."