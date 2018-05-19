Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot today - watched on by millions of people around the world.

The ceremony at St Geroge's Chapel in Windsor Castle was the most original Royal Wedding to date as American panache met with British tradition on a gloriously happy and sunny day.

Here is a run down of how the day went for people there on the day and those watching and celebrating here in Huddersfield.

Around 100,000 well-wishers lined the streets of Windsor - which has a population of just 32,000 - hoping to catch a glimpse of the Royal couple. Among them was Linthwaite schoolboy Ruddi Waterworth-Jones who's mum, Ali, runs the charity Ruddi's Retreat.

Ruddi was invited to attend the wedding via a charity run by Prince Andrew last month and as you can see he went all out to look his sharpest for the big day.

As well as Ruddi a whole host of celebrities arrived at Windsor Castle. David Beckham was looking almost as good as Ruddi and he was joined by Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, George and Amal Clooney and Elton John who is set to sing at the wedding reception.

Back in Huddersfield the excitement was building as the Royal couple neared the church. These three Shih Tzus from Mirfield business Castle Hall Catering were bursting with patriotic anticipation.

Prince Harry exchanged waves with the crowds as he arrived at the church, supported by bis older brother and best man Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge. Harry looked a little nervous as he made his way up the aisle and waited for his bride who was en route from the Capital.

Eventually it the moment most had been waiting for - Meghan Markle's car pulled up in front of St George's Chapel and she stepped out to cheers and whoops from the assembled crowds. Her pure white dress was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller. Her tiara was specially made to incorporate the flowers of all 53 countries of the commonwealth and it trailed behind it a 16-foot veil.

Meghan was accompanied by page boys and bridesmaids as she entered the church, including four-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, 3. Half way down the aisle she was met by her father-in-law-to-be, Prince Charles, who walked her the rest of the way to meet the waiting prince.

In a particularly touching moment the cameras picked up Harry saying the words: “You look amazing, I missed you,” as he greeted his American bride. He then lifted back her veil and they went straight to the vows. There were overjoyed giggles from both as they each said: "I will".

Perhaps the most entertaining moment came when the Reverend Michael Curry - the head of Episcopalian Church in the United States - took to the pulpit. He had been invited to preach by Meghan and he delivered a memorable message about the importance of love in our world as well as quoting Martin Luther King and generally being very animated in an otherwise reserved - if joyful - ceremony.

Some, Like Allison Maclean from Huddersfield absolutely loved it.

@HudUniDocs Wow !!! What a sermon by Rev Curry.

THE BEST sermon I have EVER heard in ANY wedding service #LoveIsPower #RoyalWedding

Meghan&Harry pic.twitter.com/pBO9rE1afu — Allison Maclean (@AllisonMaclean2) May 19, 2018

Others, like Zara Tindall didn't quite know what to make of it.

Once the ceremony was concluded the Harry and Meghan left the church to greet the crowds outside and share their first kiss as a married couple on the steps of St George's.

Finally they climbed in to a horse drawn carriage and proceeded through the streets of Windsor, waving to the thousands of people cheering for them.

And with that the Royal Wedding was over...

... and the royal party could begin - off to the bar.