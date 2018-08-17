Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Acting legend Sir Patrick Stewart claims he will probably 'never vote Labour again' over lack of support for its leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Mirfield -born Star Trek star says he has been a Labour supporter since 1945 – when he was just five-years-old – but is no longer clear what the party stands for.

Sir Patrick, who was a vehement Remain supporter in the EU referendum, made the comments in an interview with anti-Brexit newspaper the New European.

He also added he could not support the party as long as it supports Brexit, while questioning Mr Corbyn’s motives for backing Britain’s exit from the EU.

He said: “I am not a politician and I am not a strategist, but I have a suspicion Jeremy believes a disastrous Brexit would benefit him politically and in all the chaos and confusion that would occur after the policy is implemented – in either a hard or a soft way.

“I might add he sees himself taking power. It seems to me to be just plain wrong to play with the country’s future in this way.

“What Jeremy doesn’t appear to understand is that it would be the easiest thing in the world to attack the Government on Brexit and to oppose it at every turn and to tear apart their arguments and expose it for what it is.

“There is, after all, nothing that is more opposed to basic Labour values than Brexit and I think just about everyone except him can now see that.”

Sir Patrick has previously spoken positively about Mr Corbyn, telling the Reader’s Digest last year he thought the leader had “begun to find a voice that’s clearly authentic and passionate.”