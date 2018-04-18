Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, his agent has announced tonight.

The Supermarket Sweep star died at his home earlier today.

News of the presenter's death broke in the last hour.

His long-term agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement to the Press Association: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.

"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

No further details have yet been announced.

Winton was a TV favourite, appearing on shows like Supermarket Sweep and In It To Win It.

More recently the star, known for his tanned appearance, made a show for Channel 5, Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive.