TV antiques expert Charles Hanson is coming to Huddersfield’s biggest charity shop to value people’s collectibles and family heirlooms.

Auctioneer Charles, a regular on Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, will be at the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice charity shop in Manchester Road, Thornton Lodge.

Anyone who thinks they may have cash in items gathering dust in their attics can bring them along.

Charles, 40, will give an appraisal and valuation of items in exchange for a £1 donation to the Brackenhall-based hospice.

The event, which will also include a tombola and refreshments, will be held on Tuesday, August 28 from 11am-2pm.

A hospice spokesman said: “From furniture to china, bric-a-brac to jewellery, Charles will be available to assess all your bits and pieces and tell you how much they’re really worth. And all for just a £1 donation, per item, to the charity.

“Not only that, but if you do discover you have something of value, Charles will take it away to auction it if you would like. Or you could donate the item to Forget Me Not to sell, which will help the charity continue to care for local children with life-shortening conditions and their families.”

Charles, who had a stillborn son Tommy in 2012, gave his backing to the charity and said: “I‘m delighted to support the Forget Me Not antiques valuation event again this year – a wonderful charity supporting wonderful people.

“Life is all about the memories – the people we meet, the things we do, the things we keep as mementos, and I look forward to sharing stories with all those visiting.”