A popular visitor attraction is to close so film crews can use it for a new BBC drama.

Shibden Hall in Halifax will close to the public from May 14 to July 23 and again from September 3 until the end of October.

And visitors to the park, which remains open, may be able to do some celeb-spotting – actress Suranne Jones will star in the Sally Wainwright drama based on the life of Anne Lister.

The drama, Gentleman Jack, is using the historic hall for the BBC and HBO programme.

On Facebook Shibden Hall confirmed they would remain open for the summer and all of August and that the park and boating lake will remain open throughout filming.

Suranne Jones, who had a hit with the BBC’s Doctor Foster series, plays Anne Lister in the Sally Wainwright drama.

It will tell the story of Anne, the remarkable landowner who - after years of travel and social climbing - returns to Halifax in 1832 determined to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall.

Suranne Jones says: “I first worked with Sally 10 years ago and I remember the feeling of reading her scripts like it was yesterday.

“To have Sally direct me on this feels like I’ll finally get to work on a project with her where the connection will be immediate, exciting and new each day, and we can enjoy that amazing ride together.”

The story tells of Anne’s bid to restore Shibden Hall to its former glory, re-open her coal mines and marry well.

But this isn’t just another Regency romance, Anne - who dressed head-to-foot in black and charmed her way into high society - has no intention of marrying a man. True to her own nature, she plans to marry a woman. And not just any woman: the woman Anne Lister marries must be seriously wealthy.

Every part of Anne’s story is based in historical fact, recorded in the four million words of her diaries that contain the most intimate details of her life, once hidden in a secret code that is now broken.

Shibden Hall dates back to 1420 and offers visitors a fascinating journey through the lives of the people who lived and worked here, including the noted diarist Anne Lister (1791 - 1840).

It has previously featured in the BBC drama To Walk Invisible, written and directed by Sally Wainwright.

The cafe and visitor facilities, miniature railway, boating lake, pitch and putt course as well as trails, play area and wider park are unaffected by the filming.