Doctor Who fans have been treated to a first-look at the cast as Jodie Whittaker revealed the pressure of taking on the role of the Time Lord.

As the BBC releases a new photo of Huddersfield actress Jodie with new Who gang Ryan (Tosin Cole), Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Yaz (Mandip Gill), Jodie said it is a “huge honour” to be able to show children that their television heroes can look different.

The actress will take on the role of the Doctor later this year, making history as the first woman to ever play the role.

The Broadchurch star follows in the footsteps of 12 others in the role and she said that, while the character has always been attainable, it is now even more so.

Whittaker told the Radio Times: “There’s the chiselled superhero that we’re used to seeing and we’ve all grown up with, but Doctor Who has never been that, which is wonderful. It’s attainable in so many ways.

“And now it isn’t just attainable for half of the population. The other half can be the Doctor as well.

“Girls will no longer just think, ‘Oh, I could be a companion.’ Being the first female Doctor and showing children that their heroes in shows don’t always look the same is a huge honour for me.”

Whittaker, who follows in the footsteps of Peter Capaldi, said she does feel a bit of pressure, as any actor would coming into the role, but that she is largely able to do it her own way.

She said: “As long as most people are happy, I’m all right with that because the fans are so loyal and so passionate, and it’s a huge deal to them. And obviously for Whovians this time the change has taken a very different direction than it has before.

“In a way, though, there is liberation in that new direction: the pressure is less for me because I can only do this my way.

“All the rules are out the window! That’s what makes it so fun.”

Doctor Who’s chief executive and showrunner Chris Chibnall said that Whittaker was “the Doctor straight away” from her audition, and that “she brings a fresh perspective to the role - a lot of fun and energy”.

He said: “If you’ve never seen Doctor Who, or want to introduce your children or family and friends to it, this series is the perfect point to start.

“It was really important to me that there’s no barrier to entry. You don’t need to know about anything that’s come before.

“We’ve got a new Doctor, all-new characters, all-new monsters, all-new stories.”

At the weekend the BBC released a 40 second clip, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect when the series is broadcast later this year.

It introduced the trio joining Jodie and shows the new gang get their ‘call’ by the Doctor - Ryan is seen tucking into a Full English. Yasmin takes delivery of a deep-dish pizza, while Graham is seeing eyeing up battered sausages in the chippy, just as the Doctor approaches their various locations.

Doctor Who series 11 is set to air on the BBC in autumn 2018. The exact date has not yet been revealed.