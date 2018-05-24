Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new television advert will appear to leave millions of Brits thinking their TV set has broken this weekend.

This Saturday will see one of the highlights of the weekend's TV when Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

But viewers may be surprised to see their screens appear to "switch off" during the adverts.

However, do not fear, don't go looking for the remote control or go checking to see if the electricity has gone down.

(Image: PA)

Your screen will buzz and appear to indicate there is some sort of intervention, before going silent and blank during the coverage of the Champions League final.

This will be due to an ad campaign set up by Samsung to promote the ambient mode technology in its new QLED TVs, which is designed to mimic their wallpaper or blend in with home decor when it isn't switched on.

The Samsung advert has been made to essentially "remind the public that their TV is simply a boring black screen for 90% of the time."

The advert will be aired over 10 days, starting on Friday (25 May) and it will be shown during shows such as, The Simpsons and First Dates.

Robert King, vice president – consumer electronics, Samsung Electronics UK & Ireland, said: “The large black rectangles which have come to dominate our homes over the past 50 years will soon be a thing of the past as televisions adapt to complement and reflect our modern living environment.

"Our QLED ambient technology marks the end of an era and we are about to witness a dramatic change in the way we install, watch and enjoy television.”