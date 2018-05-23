Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people were injured – including two children – when a car flipped onto its roof after hitting a wall.

Police said a man and two children were hurt when their Fiat Punto car collided with a wall on Chain Road, Marsden, at around 3.30pm today (Wed).

Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

It is believed the two children, who are both under the age of 10, were taken to hospital.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the vehicle had hit a wall and then flipped onto its roof. It is thought that only one vehicle was involved.

The road was blocked as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Several people took to social media to praise an unnamed good Samaritan who had directed traffic away from the scene of the crash.

One man said: “The gentleman who’s been stopping and directing traffic away from the crash at the bottom of Chain Road for the last 30 minutes deserves a medal.”