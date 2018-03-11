Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to find two children who have been missing for five days.

Twelve-year-old Bernadett Berki and 11-year-old Szimonetta Berki, who lived in the Chapel Fold area of Batley, were reported missing on Tuesday, March 6.

It is thought they are with three relatives – two women and a man.

They have extensive links and extended family across Huddersfield.

Officers and staff have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate them and are now turning to the public for information to help trace them.

Detective Inspector Lee Donnelly, of Kirklees CID, said; “We are concerned for Bernadett and Szimonetta’s welfare and want to reassure them, or anyone who knows where they are, that they are not in any trouble. Our priority is making sure that they are all OK.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen them, or who knows where they are now to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with any information can contact police via 101, quoting log number 1107 of 6 March, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.