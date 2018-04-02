Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been killed in a horror crash on the M62 after a car was driving the wrong way down the carriageway.

The men, aged 34 and 27, were found dead in a white Skoda Octavia after being involved in the tragic crash with a black Vauxhall Insignia, near to Junction 26 at Cleckheaton.

West Yorkshire Police say a man, aged 22, was arrested at the scene for causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

The tragedy happened at 2.34am on Easter Monday and police received numerous reports from concerned drivers in the area ahead of the crash.

They were first told that a vehicle was spotted going the wrong way down the carriageway.

Then they received a report of a crash which proved fatal.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called in the early hours of this morning to reports of a serious road traffic collision on M62.

“At 2.34am on Monday 2 April, officers received a report of a vehicle driving the wrong way down the M62; travelling eastbound on the westbound carriageway at junction 26.

“Further calls to police reported a collision on the carriageway – officers attended and located two vehicles on the motorway.

“The vehicles involved were a white Skoda Octavia and a black Vauxhall Insignia.

“Two males, aged 34 and 37, were found deceased in the white vehicle.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene for causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

“Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 212 of 2 April.”

Fire crews from Rastrick and Cleckheaton stations were called to assist in the aftermath, but later left the scene after assisting so police investigation work could continue.

As a result of the tragedy, that part of the M62 is closed while accident investigation work takes place.

The crash happened between Junction 27 and Junction 26 westbound.

The motorway is expected to be closed all morning.

Diversions are in place, drivers are told to follow the black diamond symbol, exit at J27 and take the A62 northbound and then the A650 westbound. Turn left at the junction with the A58 to head westbound then re-join the M62 at J26.