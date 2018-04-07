Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men from Dewsbury arrested on suspected terror charges have been released without charge.

The two men, aged 52 and 21, were detained after armed police swooped on two homes in Headfield Road, Savile Town, around midnight on Tuesday.

Residents across Dewsbury heard “loud bangs” – said by police to be ‘flash grenades’ – as they forced entry to the properties.

The men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Officers from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit were granted until Tuesday, April 10 to hold the men.

However, the force revealed on Saturday night they had been released without charge, though investigations remain on-going.

A police statement says: “We would like to reassure the public that public safety remains our priority at all times.

“Extensive enquiries have satisfied the investigation that there are no grounds to charge the men with terrorism offences.”

Police in Kirklees continue to work closely with their partners and communities to reassure local people and protect the public.

Kirklees District Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Cotter, said: “I’d like to thank local residents for their support and patience over the last few days, which have understandably caused some concern within our communities.

“Public safety remains our utmost priority and I want to offer my reassurance that we will continue to serve and protect the public of Kirklees.

“As always, we would encourage people to come forward if they have concerns about suspicious activity. We work very closely with our colleagues at Counter Terrorism Policing North East and are committed to ensuring that any information we receive continues to be acted upon quickly and efficiently.”

Information can be shared with police in confidence on 0800 789321. In an emergency always dial 999. Reports can also be made online at gov.uk/act.