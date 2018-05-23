Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two garden centres in Huddersfield are on the market.

The Wyevale Garden Centres business, which includes the former Armitage’s Garden Centre at Birchencliffe and Pennine Garden Centre at Shelley, has been put up for sale by private equity company Terra Firma.

Property adviser Christie & Co has been appointed to advise on the sale of the business, which has 145 garden centres across the UK.

Wyevale acquired the Huddersfield garden centres from owners William Armitage and his parents Diana and Alistair Armitage in June, 2015.

Steve Rodell, managing director for retail at Christie & Co, said: “The garden centre market is vibrant and on an upwards trajectory.

“In recent years, garden centres have become much more than places just to buy plants, evolving to become wider leisure and retail destinations with play centres for children, restaurants and other activities designed to improve the shopping experience.”

He said the centres’ “multiple income streams” meant they were likely to be more resilient to tough economic conditions than retailers on the high street.

Mr Rodell said: “The sale of Wyevale Garden Centres presents a unique opportunity for a wide range of buyers from financial institutions, existing garden centre operators, independent business people and entrepreneurs to buy well-invested local garden centres within the price range of £200,000 to £35m.

“Financial institutions will be attracted to a strong business that is a platform for consolidation of the sector.”

He said: “Current garden centre operators seeking to compliment or improve their existing business will also be attracted to the disposal as opportunities of this quality rarely come to the market.”

Roger Mclaughlan, chief executive of Wyevale Garden Centres, said: “This investment provides a fantastic opportunity for new long-term owners looking to enter the market and existing operators seeking to expand their current operations.

“Wyevale Garden Centres has been transformed beyond recognition over the last few years and our customers are responding really positively to all the improvements we’ve been making, with improved ranges, high stock availability and exceptional garden centre standards.

“Our improved business has engaged colleagues and put customers at the heart of what we do. Thanks to the hard work of all of our colleagues, we remain firmly on track to grow our sales and profits this year.”