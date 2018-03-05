Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two women were rescued from a car after it crashed and turned onto its side as the driver followed sat-nav instructions along a narrow and icy road.

Retained firefighters based at Slaithwaite rescued the women after the Renault Clio crashed on Copley Bank Road at Bolster Moor on Sunday at around 11.30am.

A fire service spokesman said it had been a “tricky rescue”.

A spokesman said: “Two women were rescued from the vehicle and one managed to get out herself. There were no serious injuries.

“The rescue took around 20 minutes.”

The fire crew managed to get to the snow-covered site using a 4x4 vehicle fitted with snow socks.

Roads Policing Unit officers who attended the scene said sat-nav had played a part in what had happened.

A tweet from the Unit said: “Car driver following Sat Nav. Icy and snowy road. Slight injury only thankfully. Please do not follow sat nav at all costs and drive to the conditions. This road was not passable for this type of vehicle.”

Residents say they have contacted Kirklees Council to request them to take action to end “sat-nav carnage” on Bank End Road/Copley Bank Road.

Simon Normington, who saw the aftermath of Sunday’s accident, said: “Last week we asked Kirklees Council whether someone would have to die before they took action to stop ‘because the sat-nav said so’ carnage on Bank End Road at Bolster Moor.

“Today (Sunday) was nearly that day, but thankfully no-one seriously hurt. Emergency services were amazing.”